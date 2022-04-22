5 arrested in separate Gwinnett street racing incidents

Rodriguez is facing charges of laying drag, reckless driving and making false statements, police said. Ramos-Hernandez has been charged with interfering with government property, loitering, obstruction and promotion or organization of illegal drag racing.

Coronado-Angel was charged with the organization or promotion of illegal drag racing, police said. Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo said investigators were still working to determine if Coronado-Angel was involved in the Easter Sunday takeover of the Houze Road intersection. The three people arrested in that incident have not been publicly identified.

According to police, street racers were also active on Easter Sunday in Gwinnett. A takeover at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and East Jones Bridge Road led to two more arrests in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Brian Antonio-Garfias, 17, of Norcross, was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license and driving with an altered suspension, police said. William Anthony Valencia, 19, of Aragon, was also arrested and charged with reckless driving, speeding and racing.

Police in both Gwinnett and Roswell said their investigations into the street racing incidents remain active.

In the Gwinnett cases, anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.