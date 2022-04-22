BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at court challenge on her candidacy
ajc logo
X

5 arrested in separate Gwinnett street racing incidents

Gwinnett County police announced the arrests of five people on charges related to two separate street racing incidents.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett County police announced the arrests of five people on charges related to two separate street racing incidents.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

For the second time this week, Atlanta metro-area police have shared reports of street racers attacking a police car as officers responded to an intersection “takeover,” leading to multiple arrests.

In a Friday news release, Gwinnett County police announced the arrests of five people on charges related to two separate street racing incidents.

During the first, which took place April 3, police said a patrol car was damaged after it was attacked by onlookers when an officer responded to the scene at the intersection of Old Norcross and Britt roads.

A strikingly similar incident took place Sunday in Roswell, where a patrol car was attacked and damaged by the crowd gathered around cars laying drag at the intersection of Houze and Rucker roads.

ExploreCops: 3 arrested in Roswell street racing incident after crowd damages officer’s car

Nearly three weeks after the April 3 incident, Gwinnett police announced the arrests of three men: 20-year-old Alan Thomas Rodriguez of Atlanta; 19-year-old Donovan Santiago Ramos-Hernandez of Norcross; and 17-year-old Jorge Coronado-Angel of Roswell. Gwinnett officials said Norcross and Roswell police helped make the latter two arrests.

Rodriguez is facing charges of laying drag, reckless driving and making false statements, police said. Ramos-Hernandez has been charged with interfering with government property, loitering, obstruction and promotion or organization of illegal drag racing.

Coronado-Angel was charged with the organization or promotion of illegal drag racing, police said. Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo said investigators were still working to determine if Coronado-Angel was involved in the Easter Sunday takeover of the Houze Road intersection. The three people arrested in that incident have not been publicly identified.

According to police, street racers were also active on Easter Sunday in Gwinnett. A takeover at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and East Jones Bridge Road led to two more arrests in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Brian Antonio-Garfias, 17, of Norcross, was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license and driving with an altered suspension, police said. William Anthony Valencia, 19, of Aragon, was also arrested and charged with reckless driving, speeding and racing.

Police in both Gwinnett and Roswell said their investigations into the street racing incidents remain active.

In the Gwinnett cases, anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene enters the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Rep. Greene is appearing at the hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

WATCH LIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at court challenge on her candidacy3h ago
Family of security guard murdered outside of the restaurant where he worked speaks after arrest

Arrest in security guard’s killing ‘can never replace the hurt,’ family says
4h ago
Last year was the city of Stone Mountain's first formal celebration of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday that marks the end of slavery. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Metro Atlanta governments grapple with Juneteenth’s new holiday status
3h ago
October 28, 2020 Atlanta - Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections workers process absentee ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
5h ago
October 28, 2020 Atlanta - Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections workers process absentee ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
5h ago
A "now hiring" sign sits outside a DeKalb County Fire Rescue station in Dunwoody on Thursday, April 21, 2022. J. SCOTT TRUBEY

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Metro Atlanta sees strong job growth in March
9h ago
The Latest
Man to serve 10 years for using fake Glock to rob Arbor Place security guard
1h ago
Cops: Loganville teen confessed to deputies at church about setting house on fire
2h ago
Possible serial killer linked to 6 Macon slayings was recently convicted in nearby...
3h ago
Featured
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
9h ago
Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
9h ago
DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top