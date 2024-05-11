BreakingNews
Mayor: Three officers shot in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta Police were investigating the alleged shooting of an officer Saturday on Desoto Street in southwest Atlanta. (Dreamstime/TNS)

The Atlanta Police Department was investigating Saturday evening the shooting of three officers while on call in the Capitol View neighborhood of southwest Atlanta.

The department said officers were responding to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Desoto Street in Atlanta when the incidents apparently occurred.

The officers were shot but alert and conscious and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. APD could not be immediately reached for more information, including whether any suspects have been taken into custody.

“I am devastated that we are at this place again where senseless gun violence has injured 3 of our APD officers, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “My thoughts are with these officers and their families, and we are cooperating fully with this ongoing investigation.”

This is a developing story. Please return to ajc.com for updates

