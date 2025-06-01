1 dead in domestic-related shooting at Locust Grove home, chief says

The chief said officers were about to enter the home when the suspect came out and surrendered. They then went inside and found a man dead in a downstairs bedroom from a gunshot wound.

As they navigated the upstairs rooms, the officers found a woman hiding in a bathroom. Austin said authorities were not able to immediately determine if she was shot or had been beaten. The woman was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital.

The names of the suspect and two victims were not released.

“It is all domestic-related. We’re not 100% sure on how they all connect, but they were all apparently living here in this one residence,” the chief said.

The department has since secured the scene, and Austin said the public wasn’t in danger. Officers located about three guns inside the house and were waiting for a search warrant before they could process the scene and analyze them, the chief said.

Austin described the residence as a “very nice middle-class home in a quiet neighborhood.”

It’s unclear what charges the suspect will be facing. Austin said he would likely share more information later Wednesday.

“We’re at the point where we have to slow down, get the warrants and do things right,” the chief said.

