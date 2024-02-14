BREAKING | Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in SW Atlanta

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening in southwest Atlanta, according to officials.
Few details were released, but police spokesman Officer John Predmore confirmed the incident happened near Forsyth and Brotherton streets. The scene is just south of downtown near the Garnett MARTA station.
No other details were provided on the incident or the Atlanta police officer’s condition.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.
