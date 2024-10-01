Officers recognized for response to Atlanta food court shooting, bus hijacking

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta police officer Lamar Jacobs received the Medal of Honor award, APD’s highest honor, for his response to the shooting at a Midtown food court on June 11. Jacobs was off-duty and eating lunch when he heard shots go off.

Three people were shot after a fight between two people at The Hub at Peachtree Center turned to gunfire. According to the GBI, Jeremy Malone walked into the building, got into a fight with a man, pulled out a gun and shot him. Malone then walked “further into the food court area of the mall and shot two other people.”

“I couldn’t really see him as the crowd was clearing out, but everybody’s running, screaming, panicking and things like that,” Jacobs said. “Lo and behold, around the corner, the guy came from behind the corner with a gun, so I stopped at that moment and I’m like, ‘All right, this is real.’”

Jacobs said he told Malone to drop the gun three to four times. After he didn’t, he made a spilled second decision and fired his gun.

“Right after that, I think he fired a few back at me. At that time, I was praying in my head, ‘Lord, let me hit my target. I want to make it home. I want to go home. I want to save these people,’” Jacobs said. “Eventually, he fell.”

More units arrived on the scene and Jacobs said he feels blessed that he wasn’t injured during the exchange. He said his training was very important in his reaction to the situation.

“It has to be something in you, a spark that makes you spring into action because I didn’t know I was going to do to that, I didn’t have that in my mind,” Jacobs said.

Four people were injured but no one was killed in the incident. Malone, a felon who has served prison time for an armed robbery and has been arrested 11 times, was charged with aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a felon and during the commission of a crime.

Sgt. Terrance Epps was recognized as the Supervisor of the Year award for his response and leadership during the Gwinnett bus hijack incident that took place just hours after the shooting at The Hub.

Officers Francis Raymonville-Watson and Ruben Miranda were named officers of the year, while Investigator Aubree Horton was named investigator of the year.

Officer Alain Augustin also received a Medal of Honor for helping and performing CPR on a racer having a medical emergency during The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens applauded Atlanta police officers for their work in reducing the number of homicides last year by 21% over the year before. So far this year, homicides are down by 11%. Dickens said robberies and auto thefts were also down.

“The approach involves our sworn officers and civilian personnel as well as our community, civic and business leaders. Together, they have fostered a coordinated effort to fight crime, make our neighborhood safer and provide opportunities for our youth,” Dickens said. “Many of you here today represent that united effort. We know that the job of making Atlanta safer is never finished.”