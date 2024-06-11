BREAKING | 4 shot at Peachtree Center building in downtown Atlanta

Multiple people were shot Tuesday afternoon at a building in downtown Atlanta, police said.
At least four people were shot at the Peachtree Center’s food court located at 235 Peachtree Street, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed on social media. The building is in lockdown, and residents have been asked to avoid the area.
Police said the victims were all alert. “One of the four people shot is believed to be the suspect,” authorities added.
Few other details have been released, and police are working to determine what led to the gunfire.
Four people shot at Peachtree Center Food Court.— Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) June 11, 2024
Building is now on lockdown.
I am at the public safety HQ with chief.
More information to come.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Atlanta Police Department