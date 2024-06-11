Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | 4 shot at Peachtree Center building in downtown Atlanta

The Peachtree Center building is located at 235 Peachtree Street.

Credit: Henri Hollis

By
2 minutes ago

Multiple people were shot Tuesday afternoon at a building in downtown Atlanta, police said.

At least four people were shot at the Peachtree Center’s food court located at 235 Peachtree Street, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed on social media. The building is in lockdown, and residents have been asked to avoid the area.

Police said the victims were all alert. “One of the four people shot is believed to be the suspect,” authorities added.

Few other details have been released, and police are working to determine what led to the gunfire.





