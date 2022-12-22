New Jersey man arrested in midday attack of Marietta couple at their home

The man, identified by police as 32-year-old Harjit Singh, appeared around noon at the door of a home on North Saint Mary’s Lane in the Oakton neighborhood, a quiet, high-end residential community close to the Marietta Square and WellStar Kennestone Hospital. He began knocking on the door.

When the homeowners confronted Singh, a complete stranger to them, he broke the glass around the door and tried to go inside, according to Marietta police spokesperson Officer Chuck McPhilamy. What ensued was a bizarre, seemingly random attack on the couple, he said.