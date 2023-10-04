BreakingNews
HAPPENING TODAY: MARTA track work at Airport station to cause some evening delays

Nephew witnessed hit-and-run that killed Alpharetta man, sheriff says

Crime & Public Safety
By
23 minutes ago
X

An Alpharetta man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Forsyth County on Tuesday evening in front of his nephew, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and Tidwell Road, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and fire crews responded to the scene after getting word that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that drove away.

Investigators said the victim, 70-year-old Joaquin Vega, was struck in the middle of the road as he tried to cross. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vega’s nephew was across the street and looked up at the moment of impact, according to the sheriff’s office. He described the vehicle that hit his uncle as a small four-door car, possibly an SUV.

Forsyth authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-781-3087.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Ga. Department of Public Safety has a new semi. But it likely won’t pull you over2h ago

Credit: HANDOUT

HAPPENING TODAY
MARTA track work at Airport station to cause some evening delays
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
2h ago

Credit: AP

Why Kemp hopes to capitalize on an industry mag’s biz ranking
4h ago

Credit: AP

Why Kemp hopes to capitalize on an industry mag’s biz ranking
4h ago

Credit: AP

Another option for COVID-19 vaccinations approved
5h ago
The Latest

Ga. Department of Public Safety has a new semi. But it likely won’t pull you over
2h ago
Police: Man involved in SWAT standoff in DeKalb shot at construction workers
14h ago
GBI: Man shot, killed by Clayton police after pointing gun during chase
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
2h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
5h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top