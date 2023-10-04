Nephew witnessed hit-and-run that killed Alpharetta man, sheriff says

An Alpharetta man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Forsyth County on Tuesday evening in front of his nephew, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and Tidwell Road, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and fire crews responded to the scene after getting word that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that drove away.

Investigators said the victim, 70-year-old Joaquin Vega, was struck in the middle of the road as he tried to cross. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vega’s nephew was across the street and looked up at the moment of impact, according to the sheriff’s office. He described the vehicle that hit his uncle as a small four-door car, possibly an SUV.

Forsyth authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-781-3087.

