NE Georgia sheriff arrested on sexual battery charge, GBI says

The GBI has arrested the sheriff of Rabun County following a sexual battery investigation, the agency said Friday.

Chad Nichols, 45, of Clayton, was charged with public indecency, sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer, the GBI said. Nichols turned himself in Friday and was booked into the Rabun jail. He was later released on a $32,500 bond, booking records showed.

On May 24, the Mountain Judicial Circuit district attorney asked the GBI to investigate an incident involving Nichols. No details about the incident were released, but the state agency confirmed an investigation is ongoing.