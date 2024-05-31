NE Georgia sheriff arrested on sexual battery charge, GBI says

The GBI has arrested the sheriff of Rabun County following a sexual battery investigation, the agency said Friday.
Chad Nichols, 45, of Clayton, was charged with public indecency, sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer, the GBI said. Nichols turned himself in Friday and was booked into the Rabun jail. He was later released on a $32,500 bond, booking records showed.
On May 24, the Mountain Judicial Circuit district attorney asked the GBI to investigate an incident involving Nichols. No details about the incident were released, but the state agency confirmed an investigation is ongoing.
The case file will be given to District Attorney George Christian when the investigation is complete.
A native of Rabun County, Nichols joined the sheriff’s office in 1998, according to this online biography. The county is about 120 miles northeast of Atlanta.
As a condition of his bond, Nichols cannot serve as sheriff. Major Beth Darnell will serve as “acting in-charge,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post Friday afternoon.
“The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office staff has faith in the leadership of its command staff members,” a spokesperson said in a media release. “We will continue to be a full-service agency that continuously supports our community.”
Darnell is a 14-year veteran of the agency and currently oversees the detention center and court operations, the sheriff’s office said.
