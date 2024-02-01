Crime & Public Safety

Murder suspect at large after mistakenly being released from Clayton jail

Zion River Shaka, who was in the Fulton County Jail on a murder charge, was mistakenly released from the Clayton jail following a hearing.

A murder suspect is at large after he was mistakenly released from the Clayton County jail, officials confirmed Thursday.

Zion River Shaka, 30, who has been in the Fulton County jail since 2020, was transferred to the Clayton jail last week for a scheduled court hearing, Fulton sheriff’s office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said. The Clayton sheriff’s office was given instructions to return Shaka to Fulton after the hearing, officials said, but that never happened.

The search for Shaka is ongoing, Ammons said.

He was arrested in September 2020 and indicted a year later on charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, according to court records.

Details about his original arrest and transfer were not provided.

