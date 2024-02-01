Murder suspect at large after mistakenly being released from Clayton jail

A murder suspect is at large after he was mistakenly released from the Clayton County jail, officials confirmed Thursday.

Zion River Shaka, 30, who has been in the Fulton County jail since 2020, was transferred to the Clayton jail last week for a scheduled court hearing, Fulton sheriff’s office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said. The Clayton sheriff’s office was given instructions to return Shaka to Fulton after the hearing, officials said, but that never happened.

The search for Shaka is ongoing, Ammons said.