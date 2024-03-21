Motorcyclist tries to escape troopers with swim in Lake Lanier, GSP says

A motorcyclist was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to escape law enforcement in Hall County by swimming away in Lake Lanier, authorities said.
Troopers spotted 38-year-old Clint Nalley riding west on Dawsonville Highway at around 4:10 p.m. without a helmet, according to the Georgia State Patrol. They tried to conduct a traffic stop near McEver Road, but he drove away.
Soon after, the agency said Nalley turned onto Old Fork Road, a dead-end road, where he lost control of the bike and crashed. He then ran away, went through a nearby wooded area and jumped into Lake Lanier.
As he tried to swim away, troopers and a Hall County deputy boarded a civilian bass boat and chased after Nalley, eventually grabbing him out of the water, the GSP said.
Authorities said the suspect possessed “a trafficking amount” of methamphetamine and cocaine. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is expected to charge Nalley with drug-related offenses after he is booked into the county jail, spokesperson B.J. Williams told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Nalley is facing pursuit-related violations by the GSP, the agency said.
An investigation is ongoing.
