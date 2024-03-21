Motorcyclist tries to escape troopers with swim in Lake Lanier, GSP says

A motorcyclist was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to escape law enforcement in Hall County by swimming away in Lake Lanier, authorities said.

Troopers spotted 38-year-old Clint Nalley riding west on Dawsonville Highway at around 4:10 p.m. without a helmet, according to the Georgia State Patrol. They tried to conduct a traffic stop near McEver Road, but he drove away.

Soon after, the agency said Nalley turned onto Old Fork Road, a dead-end road, where he lost control of the bike and crashed. He then ran away, went through a nearby wooded area and jumped into Lake Lanier.