X
Dark Mode Toggle

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Mild temps and rainy conditions set stage for week ahead

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Rain is in the forecast every day this week for metro Atlanta, so keep the rain gear handy.

“Off and on, we’re going to see showers over the next several days,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Monday morning is starting out soggy, but the rain should clear by late morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures will be pretty mild today, with highs reaching near 60 degrees. Lingering clouds will break up a bit as the day goes on, but it won’t be very sunny with only about three hours of sunshine in the forecast.

“Not much sun on Tuesday. Not much sunshine on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as well,” Monahan said. “We’re going to have a lot of clouds around over the next several days. The wet weather pattern we’ve been talking about this the last several days, it is here across North Georgia.”

It’ll stay dry into tonight, but by Tuesday morning, showers are moving back into the area. Wednesday will have similar conditions and Thursday will see more widespread rain that will linger into Friday morning, according to the forecast. The good news is sunshine will return just in time for the weekend.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas in public intoxication case15h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH: APD pulls man from stolen, crashed patrol car seconds before train hits
17h ago

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college
16h ago

Pornography and teens: Kids are curious and searching online
1h ago

Pornography and teens: Kids are curious and searching online
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Faith in Georgia elections rises as fraud frenzy fades, AJC poll shows
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas in public intoxication case
15h ago
Atlanta investigators ask for public help ID’ing suspect in deadly shooting
16h ago
Officer stops vehicle rushing to hospital with shooting victim, police say
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
21h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top