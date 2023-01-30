MONDAY’S WEATHER: Mild temps and rainy conditions set stage for week ahead

Temperatures will be pretty mild today, with highs reaching near 60 degrees. Lingering clouds will break up a bit as the day goes on, but it won’t be very sunny with only about three hours of sunshine in the forecast.

“Not much sun on Tuesday. Not much sunshine on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as well,” Monahan said. “We’re going to have a lot of clouds around over the next several days. The wet weather pattern we’ve been talking about this the last several days, it is here across North Georgia.”