MONDAY’S WEATHER: Mild temps and rainy conditions set stage for week ahead

Rain is in the forecast every day this week for metro Atlanta, so keep the rain gear handy.
“Off and on, we’re going to see showers over the next several days,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Monday morning is starting out soggy, but the rain should clear by late morning and early afternoon.
Temperatures will be pretty mild today, with highs reaching near 60 degrees. Lingering clouds will break up a bit as the day goes on, but it won’t be very sunny with only about three hours of sunshine in the forecast.
“Not much sun on Tuesday. Not much sunshine on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as well,” Monahan said. “We’re going to have a lot of clouds around over the next several days. The wet weather pattern we’ve been talking about this the last several days, it is here across North Georgia.”
It’ll stay dry into tonight, but by Tuesday morning, showers are moving back into the area. Wednesday will have similar conditions and Thursday will see more widespread rain that will linger into Friday morning, according to the forecast. The good news is sunshine will return just in time for the weekend.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
