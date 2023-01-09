MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, dry and clear day in store

It’s gearing up to be a beautiful day Monday, according to the forecast.
With Atlanta and North Georgia waking up to temperatures in the 40s and even in the mid- to high-30s in some areas, it’s a seasonably chilly morning, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. The high will be in the mid-50s with only light breezes in store, and by evening, temperatures will slowly dip into the 40s, making for cool, clear weather for any tailgating parties ahead of Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Rainy weather is in store for Georgia and Texas Christian fans waking up in Southern California, though. But it should start to clear as the day goes on, Monahan said. Any rain won’t affect the game, as SoFi Stadium has a roof.
Temperatures back home in Atlanta will gradually warm over the next two days, with the high reaching 65 on Wednesday and lows staying in the 40s and 50s.
“Anytime in the winter (when) you get a warm-up near 70, usually think eventually the rains and storms are going to come, and they will later this week,” Monahan said.
After a clear forecast through Wednesday, rain bursts onto the scene with a 70% chance on Thursday.
“I would not be surprised if there are some strong or severe thunderstorms across North Georgia on Thursday,” Monahan said.
It’s going to be a chillier weekend, he said. Highs won’t get above the 40s and 50s, and lows will dip into the mid- to low-30s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author