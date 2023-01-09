MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, dry and clear day in store

With Atlanta and North Georgia waking up to temperatures in the 40s and even in the mid- to high-30s in some areas, it’s a seasonably chilly morning, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. The high will be in the mid-50s with only light breezes in store, and by evening, temperatures will slowly dip into the 40s, making for cool, clear weather for any tailgating parties ahead of Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Rainy weather is in store for Georgia and Texas Christian fans waking up in Southern California, though. But it should start to clear as the day goes on, Monahan said. Any rain won’t affect the game, as SoFi Stadium has a roof.