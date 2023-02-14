X
Metro Atlanta couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

Lakiela Edwards promised herself she wouldn’t cry on her wedding day.

That changed Tuesday morning as she stood at the altar and looked up at the man she was about to marry. When a tear rolled down Antonio Fleetwood’s face, his bride got misty-eyed as well. After six years as a couple they spent another few minutes dabbing at each other’s eyes before becoming husband and wife.

“I said I wasn’t gonna cry,” the new Mrs. Fleetwood said. “But then I saw him and I just couldn’t help it.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

They were among more than two dozen couples who married Tuesday at the Fulton County Courthouse, where weddings were held for free in probate court for the first time since the pandemic.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Chief Probate Judge Kenya Johnson pulled out all the stops to make the day special. Her office provided wedding flowers and cupcakes. A station outside the courtroom printed out photos.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Court staff also dressed the part. One employee, clad in a red shirt, suspenders and a boutonniere, escorted happy couples to the altar.

“It’s Valentine’s Day,” Johnson said. “This is a day for love.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She said people most often come to probate court after the death of a loved one, typically to execute wills and carry out final wishes. Valentine’s Day weddings, Johnson said, are all about new beginnings.

“This is a chance for a new life together,” she said. “It’s a day they’ll never forget.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Martin Shook and Sorrena Freeman held their 2-month-old daughter as they tied the knot. Shook is a 22-year-old private in the U.S. Army. His new wife works in ministry.

“I love you,” the couple said to each other as they passed baby Malakiya back and forth during the ceremony.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. and Mrs. Shook!” their pastor declared as the newlyweds kissed. “And Baby Shook!”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A separate “mass wedding” was planned for 4 p.m. in Fulton for couples couldn’t get an individual time slot. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also planned to officiate a mass wedding Tuesday evening at Piedmont Park.

In Gwinnett County, couples eager to tie the knot filed in and out of the courtroom on Tuesday.

Sharif Mohibi and his new wife, Farida, are from Afghanistan. The couple has been together for years, but were apart for a time after Sharif came to the United States in 2012. Farida came last year.

They came to the courthouse two weeks ago to get married, then learned about the special Valentine’s Day event.

“I was like, this is the best time for us,” Sharif Mohibi said. “We can remember it forever.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jonathan Lopez and Alma Escobar got married after nearly five years together. They met in high school but grew closer more recently via social media.

“She posted a cute picture, and I was like ‘wow,’” the groom said. “She caught my eye and my attention.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Alexis Stevens

Rochelle Anderson had one word to describe her wedding day in Cobb County: “Magical.”

She and Cowell Anderson married at noon in a Cobb County courtroom in front of a handful of family and friends. The bride’s sisters dressed in her favorite color: purple. The hue complemented the groom’s royal blue shirt perfectly.

“It was special to have them unite on Valentine’s Day,” sister-of-the-bride Shampagne Mitchell said.

After taking pictures on the Marietta Square, the group planned to celebrate at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen.

“He’s family now,” Mitchell said of her new brother-in-law. “Signed, sealed and delivered.”

