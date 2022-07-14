Mayor, police chief announce 2 senior APD appointments

The chief administrative officer will be responsible for overseeing the communications division (the 911 call center), information services, project management, fiscal management, human resources and administrative operations to include licensing and permits and code enforcement, the release states. The position was created when the city council unanimously passed the fiscal year 2023 budget.

“Peter Aman has a wealth of experience in enterprise transformation and operational experience. ... He is a progressive leader with deep public safety experience who will help us ensure that APD is staffed, resourced and organized to meet our public safety goals,” Dickens said.

Aman previously served as the chief operating officer for the City of Atlanta from 2010 to 2011. In that position, he managed all city departments, including 7,000 employees.

Most recently, he retired as partner/principal from Ernst & Young last month, and before his time there, he served as a partner at Bain & Company, according to the release. Aman also has served on many boards in Atlanta, including the Atlanta Committee for Progress, the Atlanta Police Foundation and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and he provided extensive consulting support to Dickens’ transition team.

Aman unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2018.

As for Tyus, the nearly 30-year veteran of the department has served in a variety of positions since he joined as a patrol officer in northwest Atlanta in 1993. He climbed the ranks to become a detective in the homicide and special victims units and a commander of various units, including its office of professional standards.

“I thank Interim Assistant Chief Tyus for stepping up to this role in furtherance of his deep commitment to the people of Atlanta,” Dickens said. “He exemplifies what it means to serve our city.”