Man’s body found inside vehicle at busy SW Atlanta shopping center, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By
21 minutes ago
X

A dead body was found inside a parked vehicle at a southwest Atlanta shopping center on Sunday, according to authorities.

Details are limited, but Atlanta police confirmed they are investigating the man’s death. The bustling shopping center on Cascade Avenue in the West End neighborhood is home to several stores, including a Kroger.

“Info is still being gathered at this time as the investigation continues,” police said.

No further information has been released, including when the man died, and whether foul play is suspected.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

