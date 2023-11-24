Mane event: 7 horses sworn in as members of Cobb County Mounted Patrol

It’s official: Cobb County’s newest deputies now wear the badge like their human co-workers.
Sheriff Craig Owens swore in the seven Mounted Patrol Unit horses at a recent community event outside South Cobb High School, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Duke, Diesel, Misty, Major, Apollo, Dusty and Gucci were pinned without even having to raise a right hoof.
The seven horses are part of a unit created in February 2022 that also has seven human officers, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. Two horses, Duke and Diesel, joined the unit in 2022 with the remainder answering the call of duty this year.
Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office
The horses have already been busy, helping with events and keeping communities safe. Now they have the badges to go along with their duties.
Last month, the horses patrolled Allatoona Creek Park, the department said in a social media post.
“If you see them (you can’t miss them) stop and say hello!” the department posted.
The Cobb sheriff’s office becomes the third in Georgia with a full-time unit with horses. The city of Atlanta and Savannah police departments also have Mounted Patrol Units, and Atlanta officers assisted the Cobb agency with creating the unit.
