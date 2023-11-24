Mane event: 7 horses sworn in as members of Cobb County Mounted Patrol

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

The horses have already been busy, helping with events and keeping communities safe. Now they have the badges to go along with their duties.

Last month, the horses patrolled Allatoona Creek Park, the department said in a social media post.

“If you see them (you can’t miss them) stop and say hello!” the department posted.

The Cobb sheriff’s office becomes the third in Georgia with a full-time unit with horses. The city of Atlanta and Savannah police departments also have Mounted Patrol Units, and Atlanta officers assisted the Cobb agency with creating the unit.