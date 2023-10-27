Man who fled to Puerto Rico after DeKalb killing gets life in prison

Dwayne Brewer, 28, was found guilty of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, robbery by force, false imprisonment, concealing the death of another, first-degree burglary and three counts of tampering with evidence in the 2020 incident. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus 90 years, in the death of 29-year-old Andrew Keegan, DeKalb District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Lisa Myers said.

Another man tied to the killing, 27-year-old Carlos Ivey, pleaded guilty in 2021 to voluntary manslaughter, robbery by force, first-degree burglary and concealing the death of another, court records show.

On Aug. 16, 2020, Ivey lured Keegan to a home he shared with Brewer and another roommate on Shadowridge Drive. Brewer and Ivey intended to rob Keegan under the guise of purchasing drugs, according to officials.

When Keegan arrived on his motorcycle, Myers said the two men attacked him by striking him with a hammer and suffocating him. Brewer and Ivey then hid Keegan’s body in their basement until their roommate fell asleep, at which point they drove to a nearby park and buried him in a shallow grave, authorities said. Keegan’s body was not discovered for five months.

Two days later, the suspects went to Keegan’s apartment on North Candler Street in Decatur and stole drugs and about $20,000, Myers added.

Officials said surveillance footage revealed that Brewer rented a moving truck and loaded a motorcycle into it outside his home on Aug. 20. Keegan’s motorcycle was found abandoned the following day in a remote area of Gwinnett County.

Brewer and Ivey then traveled to Tybee Island, and on their way back to Atlanta on Aug. 23, Myers said they got rid of Keegan’s stolen property, which included a safe, a shotgun and a pistol. The safe was eventually found by divers in Magnolia Springs State Park in Millen.

Just over two weeks later, Brewer and Ivey bought one-way plane tickets to Puerto Rico. They were both apprehended Oct. 4 and extradited to Georgia.

Ivey is serving his time in the Coffee Correctional Facility in Nicholls after being sentenced to 30 years.