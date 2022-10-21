Man wanted on murder charge out of Florida arrested in Clayton County

Otis Abdul Washington, 27, of Hampton, was taken into custody around 9:10 p.m. by officers on an assigned detail at a gas station on Mt. Zion Road, Clayton police said in a news release. When the officers pulled into the Chevron station, they heard a car horn honk and saw a man run toward the back of the building.

The officers drove behind the station and got out of their patrol car to look around, police said. They noticed a man, later identified as Washington, trying to hide behind a white van. When the man appeared to realize he’d been spotted, he ran across Mt. Zion Road.