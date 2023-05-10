Man gets 30 years for hitting fiancée’s car, killing her passenger in Marietta

But when Michael David Lauray struck the woman’s Toyota Corolla in August 2021, he killed her passenger. The crash pushed the Corolla into the path of another car and also injured that driver, Marietta police previously said.

On Wednesday, the Cobb district attorney said Lauray was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by vehicle in the first degree and one count of serious injury by vehicle.