Man struck after getting out of vehicle left on I-75 after collision

The 29-year-old man was driving north in a 2010 Toyota Corolla when he struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander at the Delk Road exit, police said in a statement. The driver of the Highlander removed the vehicle from the interstate, but for reasons unknown to police, the Corolla’s driver left his vehicle on the interstate and got out.

The man was standing outside of his vehicle when it was struck by three other cars, a 2018 Volvo S90, a 2018 McLaren 570S and a 2001 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. The man also was struck in the process, though police did not say by how many vehicles.