MARTA police investigating fatal shooting at East Point station
Man struck after getting out of vehicle left on I-75 after collision

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

A man was seriously injured after being struck by a car after getting out of his car following a crash on I-75 in Marietta early Sunday morning, according to officials.

The 29-year-old man was driving north in a 2010 Toyota Corolla when he struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander at the Delk Road exit, police said in a statement. The driver of the Highlander removed the vehicle from the interstate, but for reasons unknown to police, the Corolla’s driver left his vehicle on the interstate and got out.

The man was standing outside of his vehicle when it was struck by three other cars, a 2018 Volvo S90, a 2018 McLaren 570S and a 2001 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. The man also was struck in the process, though police did not say by how many vehicles.

He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Elantra also was taken to the hospital but with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-794-5352.

