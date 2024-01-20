Man sought in deadly shooting at Gainesville motel

Police are trying to locate a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal shooting Friday afternoon at a motel in Gainesville, police said.

Warrants charging Corey Maurice Rucker, 47, with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and motor vehicle theft were obtained. He is believed to be driving a burgundy Nissan Murano with a Mississippi plate with the number LTE1535.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Gainesville police were called to a Motel 6 on Monroe Drive regarding the shooting. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he eventually died.