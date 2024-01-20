Man sought in deadly shooting at Gainesville motel

Police are trying to locate a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal shooting Friday afternoon at a motel in Gainesville, police said.
Warrants charging Corey Maurice Rucker, 47, with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and motor vehicle theft were obtained. He is believed to be driving a burgundy Nissan Murano with a Mississippi plate with the number LTE1535.
Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Gainesville police were called to a Motel 6 on Monroe Drive regarding the shooting. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he eventually died.
Officials said information uncovered during the investigation quickly led officers to believed Rucker was responsible in the death. The victim and suspect were familiar with each other, but police did not elaborate on their relationship.
Anyone with information on Rucker’s whereabouts or the case is asked to call police at 770-535-5873 or submit a tip online.
