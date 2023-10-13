Man shot to death near northeast Atlanta church

Officers were called to Atlanta First United Methodist Church in the 300 block of Peachtree Street around 10:40 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to authorities. The 48-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

No information was provided on a suspect or what may have led to the deadly shooting. The victim’s name was not released.

The shooting location is near Truist Plaza and not far from downtown Atlanta.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.