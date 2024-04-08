1 dead, 1 injured in NW Atlanta shooting near Vine City

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting near northwest Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood late Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Atlanta police said they were called around 6 p.m. about “several persons shot” in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, not far from Kathryn Johnston Memorial and JF Kennedy parks. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot, a 31-year-old and a 44-year-old.

The younger victim had sustained multiple gunshots to his back but was alert when taken to a hospital, officials said. The 44-year-old, however, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not disclosed.