Crime & Public Safety

1 dead, 1 injured in NW Atlanta shooting near Vine City

By
31 minutes ago

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting near northwest Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood late Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Atlanta police said they were called around 6 p.m. about “several persons shot” in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, not far from Kathryn Johnston Memorial and JF Kennedy parks. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot, a 31-year-old and a 44-year-old.

The younger victim had sustained multiple gunshots to his back but was alert when taken to a hospital, officials said. The 44-year-old, however, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not disclosed.

No other details have been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MARTA Airport station now closed for 6 weeks: What riders should know1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Lawyers in UGA crash lawsuit spar over delays

Credit: TNS

Medical board reverses again: Virtual prescribing in Georgia to continue

Credit: Houser Walker Architecture

Work to remake Georgia’s Capitol Hill expected to begin this summer
2h ago

Credit: Houser Walker Architecture

Work to remake Georgia’s Capitol Hill expected to begin this summer
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The sermon of Aaron’s life: ‘Discipline and focus and using the gifts that God gives you’
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Girl, 11, dies in Spalding house fire; firefighter injured
Man killed in double shooting near SW Atlanta Chick-fil-A
Couple dead in murder-suicide after SWAT standoff at Marietta home, police say
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Google search page offers solar eclipse extras today
1h ago
Eclipse gives unique opportunity for Georgia Tech prof’s experiments
If you take MARTA to or from the Atlanta airport, read this