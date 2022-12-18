ajc logo
Man shot, injured walking to car outside downtown Atlanta nightclub

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 hours ago

A man had just reached his car when he was shot outside a downtown Atlanta nightclub early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the area outside Opium, a nightclub on Central Avenue, about a block away from the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, around 3:30 a.m., police said in a statement. Once there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was described by police as alert and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe the man had been walking to his car at the same time that two groups of men were fighting in the street when gunfire erupted, and he was struck.

No other details were released by police.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

