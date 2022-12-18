Man shot, injured walking to car outside downtown Atlanta nightclub

Officers were called to the area outside Opium, a nightclub on Central Avenue, about a block away from the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, around 3:30 a.m., police said in a statement. Once there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was described by police as alert and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe the man had been walking to his car at the same time that two groups of men were fighting in the street when gunfire erupted, and he was struck.