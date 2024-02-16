Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Cherokee road rage shooting

McEwen was arrested June 30, 2022, after shooting 14 times into the side and back of the 25-year-old victim’s BMW at the intersection of Woodstock Road and Ga. 92 near a CVS in the Acworth area, officials said at the time. They had been stopped at a red light, and McEwen claimed he acted in self-defense as the victim had pointed a gun at him first.

The victim was shot multiple times in his arm, side and back and tried to escape the gunfire by cutting across the highway and coming to a stop in front of a building supply company, prosecutors detailed. Passersby rendered aid until first responders arrived.

“Although the defendant has argued that he was justified in self-defense for his actions, the evidence and ultimately the jury found his actions amounted to excessive force and an aggravated assault,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Geoffrey Fogus said. “A thorough investigation by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office determined that the defendant maliciously shot the victim by repeatedly firing multiple times, emptying the magazine as the victim drove off to save his life.”

The trial took seven days, with the prosecution calling 22 witnesses and presenting nearly 300 pieces of evidence. The jury deliberated for two days before finding McEwen guilty Jan. 30.

His full sentence, handed down Thursday by Superior Court Judge Tony Baker, is for 30 years with the remainder to be served on probation.

“This sentence ensures that this defendant will be removed from our roadways, protecting our community and its citizens,” Treadaway said. “Our hope is that this case will draw attention to how quickly aggressive driving can lead to violence.”