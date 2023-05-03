Man rescued after falling from parking deck at The Battery

Cobb County fire crews came to the rescue when a man found himself stuck between two buildings after falling 20 to 30 feet from a parking deck at The Battery on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called around 1 a.m. to the Yellow deck, according to Channel 2 Action News. Crews were able to get inside the two-foot opening to stabilize the man, the fire department said.
A photo posted by the department showed the man on his side and lying on the ground as first responders administered pain medication and created a rescue harness to pull him out, the post said.
Officials did not disclose the man’s condition, and it was not clear what led to his fall.
