Man reported missing after jumping off jet ski in Lake Lanier, officials say

The man’s girlfriend called 911 around 5:40 p.m. Saturday after he leapt off the watercraft and tried to swim to shore at East Bank Park near Buford Dam Road, Gwinnett fire spokesperson Andy Lane said.

“She could not see him or find him,” Lane told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Crews in Gwinnett and Hall counties canvassed the water for about two hours until nightfall. By Sunday morning, they were back in the lake using sonar and conducting a grid search, Lane said.

The man was identified as Walter Guadado by his family, according to Channel 2 Action News. No other details were provided.

East Bank Park, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facility, is situated on the southern corner of the lake and is open 24 hours each day, according to Lake Lanier’s website.

