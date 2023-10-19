Man gets life in prison in woman’s killing at DeKalb hotel

A jury found Faruk Fadesire, 26, guilty on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of 42-year-old Mikfeesha Dotson, according to DA spokeswoman Claire Chaffins.

On Oct. 24, 2020, DeKalb officers responded to the Scottish Inn on Memorial Drive after receiving a report of a person shot around 6:30 p.m. The victim was found dead with gunshot wounds to her head, chest and hand, Chaffins said.

A witness told authorities that Dotson went to Fadesire’s room to do drugs. Shortly after she entered the room and sat down, officials said Fadesire started shooting and then fled.

Police previously said the woman was sitting in a chair near a desk by the front door of the room. According to an incident report, investigators found a shell casing on the floor near her body.

Hotel staff provided investigators with Fadesire’s room number and a copy of his driver’s license, which was used for checking in. Officials said they found the driver’s license, concealed carry permit and a debit card inside the room.

Fadesire was arrested about three weeks later at a DeKalb home. During the execution of a search warrant, Chaffins said officials found a handgun that the GBI determined matched the bullet casing found at the crime scene.

In addition to the life sentence, Fadesire also received an additional five years, Chaffins said.