Stone Mountain man jailed, accused of fatally shooting woman in head

A Stone Mountain man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he shot a woman in the head last month, killing her.
Faruk Adedapo Fadesire, 24, is charged with felony murder in the fatal shooting, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
The woman, who has not been identified, was killed Oct. 24 at a home along Memorial Drive, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. The details of the incident were not released.
DeKalb police, marshals and deputies collaborated to take Fadesire into custody, Williams said. He was taken to the DeKalb jail, where he remains without bond.
