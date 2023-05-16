Man gets life in prison for fatal shooting at Fulton eatery where he worked

At some point, Stitts followed Jones to the bathroom, where he fatally shot him, according to authorities. Jones collapsed and Stitts ran out the back exit.

Many of the witnesses worked at the eatery and their testimony indicated that the victim had not visited the restaurant before, the district attorney’s office added.

During a news conference just weeks after the fatal shooting, South Fulton police Chief Keith Meadows said his officers had been called to The Bodega numerous times due to criminal activity. Meadows added that police and city leaders decided to close the restaurant because of allegations of sex trafficking, employees having confessed to selling drugs and the homicide.

Morgan pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in May 2022 and served as a witness during Stitts’ trial. Officials said Stitts had a previous conviction in Indiana and was on probation for possession of cocaine and dealing in cocaine.

Willis said after Tuesday’s sentencing that impact statements made by Jones’ and Stitts’ families show how “senseless murders can impact entire communities.”