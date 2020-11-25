South Fulton leaders say restaurant shut down after sex trafficking, drug allegations

A South Fulton restaurant has been shut down after authorities found evidence of human trafficking, drugs and other crimes inside the business, Channel 2 Action News reported.
According to the news station, the Bodega Fish Chicken and Shrimp in the 5400 block of Old National Highway was shut down, and authorities are now trying to permanently revoke the restaurant’s business license.
During a news conference, police Chief Keith Meadows announced that his officers have been called to the Bodega numerous times due to criminal activities at the restaurant.
“The majority of the individuals that we’ve arrested have been from outside the city,” Meadows said.
Meadows told Channel 2 that police and city leaders decided to close the restaurant because there have been allegations of sex trafficking inside the business, employees have confessed to selling drugs and that a homicide took place last weekend.
AJC.com has reached out for more information about those alleged crimes.
“We will not tolerate this kind of stuff anymore,” South Fulton Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “It’s over. Today begins New National with the same heart of Old National.”
Edwards told the news station that other businesses on Old National Highway are also breaking laws, and Meadows is getting tips about the crimes.
“We’re trying to make sure that we work with them,” Edwards said. “He’s working with them to say, ‘Hold up, stop.’”
According to Channel 2, there will be a hearing Dec. 8 to revoke the Bodega’s business license permanently.
