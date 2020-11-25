South Fulton leaders say restaurant shut down after sex trafficking, drug allegations

AJC.com has reached out for more information about those alleged crimes.

“We will not tolerate this kind of stuff anymore,” South Fulton Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “It’s over. Today begins New National with the same heart of Old National.”

Edwards told the news station that other businesses on Old National Highway are also breaking laws, and Meadows is getting tips about the crimes.

“We’re trying to make sure that we work with them,” Edwards said. “He’s working with them to say, ‘Hold up, stop.’”

According to Channel 2, there will be a hearing Dec. 8 to revoke the Bodega’s business license permanently.

