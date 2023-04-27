X

Man fatally shot outside business in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood this week, authorities said.

Officers responded at around 9:20 p.m. Monday to a business at the corner of Memorial Drive and Wyman Street and found the victim critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

He was identified as 27-year-old Jarrett Jefferies by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A motive is unclear at this time, and no arrests have been announced, according to authorities.

“Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened,” police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

