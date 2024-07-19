Man convicted for 2021 New Year’s Eve fatal shooting

A man was convicted of murder this week for his involvement in a 2021 New Year’s Eve fatal shooting, officials said.

Dequavius Franklin, 25, was found guilty Monday of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion in the first degree and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in the Dec. 31, 2021 death of 21-year-old Jaquon Anderson.

“It is a shame that young lives are turned around and cut short by these senseless acts of violence,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement. “I am keeping Mr. Anderson’s loved ones in my prayers, and I hope this conviction brings some sense of justice to them.”