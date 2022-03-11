Suspect arrested in New Year’s Eve shooting death

Atlanta police have arrested a suspect in a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a man dead in northwest Atlanta.
Investigators took 23-year-old Dequavius Dexter Franklin into custody Friday and charged him with murder in connection with the Dec. 31 fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Bethel Drive, according to a news release.
Police responded to an incident at the residence around 3:10 a.m. and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Authorities later identified the victim as 21-year-old Jaquon M. Anderson.
The shooting was the city’s penultimate homicide of the year and one of two that Atlanta police investigated on the final day of 2021.
The two New Year’s Eve killings marked the 157th and 158th homicides of 2021, pushing Atlanta past its body count from the previous year. Authorities investigated 157 homicides in 2020, the city’s highest tally since 1996.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author