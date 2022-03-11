Suspect arrested in New Year’s Eve shooting death

Investigators took 23-year-old Dequavius Dexter Franklin into custody Friday and charged him with murder in connection with the Dec. 31 fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Bethel Drive, according to a news release.

Police responded to an incident at the residence around 3:10 a.m. and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Authorities later identified the victim as 21-year-old Jaquon M. Anderson.