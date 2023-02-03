X
Man arrested in double shooting that killed DeKalb high school student

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

A man accused of opening fire on a vehicle along a DeKalb County street last year and killing a high school student was arrested Friday, officials said.

Nakia Dunta Dorsey, 23, is facing charges of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of 17-year-old Jayne Salazar Chavez, according to the DeKalb sheriff’s office.

Chavez was shot while sitting inside a car outside her home near Glenwood Road just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 10, DeKalb police previously said. The teen was a junior at Towers High School.

A man who was also inside the vehicle at the time was injured, authorities said. Brandon Lee Wilson was identified as a friend by the girl’s mother to Channel 2 Action News.

Officials said Dorsey began shooting at the vehicle while an argument occurred inside the car. Both victims were shot multiple times, and Chavez was found dead inside the vehicle at a nearby gas station, where police said the victims fled to after the shooting.

Security camera footage obtained by Channel 2 from homeowners near the scene revealed a series of more than 20 shots firing in quick succession. Authorities did not say if Dorsey knew the victims.

Dorsey was arrested Friday at an apartment complex along Mt. Zion Road in Morrow. He is being held at the DeKalb jail without bond.

