Man arrested in double shooting that killed DeKalb high school student

Nakia Dunta Dorsey, 23, is facing charges of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of 17-year-old Jayne Salazar Chavez, according to the DeKalb sheriff’s office.

Chavez was shot while sitting inside a car outside her home near Glenwood Road just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 10, DeKalb police previously said. The teen was a junior at Towers High School.