BREAKING: 3 injured in 2 separate shootings in SW Atlanta

Three people were injured in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday morning in separate shootings that police believe are related.
Atlanta police are investigating the dual incidents that took place at an apartment complex off Bent Creek Drive and a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Delowe Drive and Campbellton Road. Photos from the second scene show a gray Nissan Altima riddled with bullet holes in its back window and rear driver-side door.
Credit: John Spink
Three people were injured in the incidents, Channel 2 Action News reported. All are stable and no further information has been released about their identities or the circumstances around the shootings.
The first incident took place at the Park at Castelton apartments, less than a mile from the gas station where the Nissan was found.
Princess Hogan, who lives in the area, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she heard at least 10 shots. She said crime is a persistent problem in the area and she regularly hears gunshots in her neighborhood and in her apartment complex.
“It ain’t the guns killing people, it’s people killing people,” Hogan said.
Investigators are still gathering details about the shootings, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant told the AJC.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.