BREAKING: 3 injured in 2 separate shootings in SW Atlanta

The first incident took place at the Park at Castelton apartments, less than a mile from the gas station where the Nissan was found.

Princess Hogan, who lives in the area, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she heard at least 10 shots. She said crime is a persistent problem in the area and she regularly hears gunshots in her neighborhood and in her apartment complex.

“It ain’t the guns killing people, it’s people killing people,” Hogan said.

Investigators are still gathering details about the shootings, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant told the AJC.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.