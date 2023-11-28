Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing mother’s boyfriend during fight

A 21-year-old man was arrested last week after allegedly shooting his mother’s boyfriend to death in South Fulton in August.
Deangielo Marquis Hawthorne faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the death of 33-year-old Mario Bates.
According to a warrant for his arrest, Hawthorne was at his mother’s Fruitwood Trace home Aug. 5. Bates had stayed there the night before, and the woman’s children were not happy about it, investigators noted, because they had “a physically and verbally abusive relationship.”
The couple got into an argument that turned physical later that day, the warrant states. The woman told her son to leave the house and not get involved, but at some point the fight spilled outside, where Hawthorne was. The woman told police she saw her son approaching with a firearm and tried to take it away, but was unsuccessful.
Hawthorne shot Bates multiple times and left, officers detailed in the warrant. When police arrived around 6:15 p.m., they found Bates lying in the driveway. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Hawthorne was arrested Nov. 21. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.
