Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing mother’s boyfriend during fight

A 21-year-old man was arrested last week after allegedly shooting his mother’s boyfriend to death in South Fulton in August.

Deangielo Marquis Hawthorne faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the death of 33-year-old Mario Bates.

According to a warrant for his arrest, Hawthorne was at his mother’s Fruitwood Trace home Aug. 5. Bates had stayed there the night before, and the woman’s children were not happy about it, investigators noted, because they had “a physically and verbally abusive relationship.”