Man arrested, accused of killing his parents at their Hall County home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

A couple found dead at their Hall County home led to the arrest of their son Friday evening, deputies said.

Daniel Edward Rawlins, 39, is facing two counts of malice murder in the killings of Leanette Rawlins, 66, and William Rawlins, 67, the sheriff’s office said.

According to sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth, deputies were called to the victims’ home in the 5000 block of Union Church Road at about 4:30 p.m. There they found William Rawlins in the yard and Leanette Rawlins on the porch, authorities said. Both were unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene.

Daniel Rawlins lived at a barn apartment on the property, but Booth said he was not there when deputies arrived.

Using Flock cameras, deputies said they learned Daniel Rawlins drove to a Holiday Inn Express and Suites off I-85 in Braselton. Law enforcement evacuated the hotel before arresting the suspect, who was found in a hotel room shortly before 7 p.m.

The victims’ bodies were sent to the GBI for autopsy. Officials did not provide the suspected cause of death.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

