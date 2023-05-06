Man arrested, accused of killing his parents at their Hall County home

Daniel Edward Rawlins, 39, is facing two counts of malice murder in the killings of Leanette Rawlins, 66, and William Rawlins, 67, the sheriff’s office said.

According to sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth, deputies were called to the victims’ home in the 5000 block of Union Church Road at about 4:30 p.m. There they found William Rawlins in the yard and Leanette Rawlins on the porch, authorities said. Both were unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene.