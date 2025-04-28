But two days later, when Columbia deputies attempted to stop Montgomery, he fired shots, killing one and critically injuring a second, according to investigators.

Elicia Montgomery’s protective order petition outlines several instances in which James Montgomery allegedly threatened her, including burning her home.

According to the protective order petition, James Montgomery had stated in the past “he had nothing left to live for and nothing stopping him from becoming the ‘animal’ he had been trying to suppress” after his wife sought a divorce

“He owns firearms and previously threated (sic) to use them,” the petition states.

Montgomery had been scheduled to appear in court May 15.

Deputy Brandon Sikes, a seven-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, died at the scene, along I-20 outside of Augusta. A second deputy, Gavin White, was shot in the face and rushed to a local hospital, where he remained Monday.

About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were attempting a traffic stop on a motor home allegedly driven by Montgomery, Sheriff Clay Whittle said during a news conference Sunday.

Montgomery was initially cooperative as responding deputies informed he was wanted and they needed to serve him with a temporary protective order. But as two of the deputies then turned to walk back to their vehicle, Montgomery opened fire with an 9 mm AR pistol that had been converted into an automatic weapon, the sheriff said.

Montgomery was later found dead in the camper after two deputies returned fire, but the sheriff said it was still unclear how he died. Whittle said he hoped the autopsies of Montgomery and Sikes would give them more answers.

Inside his motor home, investigators found pipe bombs and another type of bomb that had been rigged with a remote switch, officials said. The GBI and a bomb squad had to carefully breach the camper to get inside to disarm it, they said. Law enforcement also found handguns, magazines for the converted pistol, boxes of ammo and clear jars of unidentified liquid, according to Whittle, who added that Montgomery was involved in the selling of illegal steroids.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office grieved the loss of Sikes while asking for continued prayers for White.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of Deputy Brandon Sikes, who was killed in the line of duty,” the department said in a Facebook post. “We stand with Brandon’s wife Amber, their daughter Lyndsey and their families....We also continue to pray for Deputy Gavin White, who was critically injured and is continuing to recover and improve in the hospital with his fiancee Hayley Sward by his side.”

Since May 2023, Sikes had also served at Augusta Preparatory Day School, the private school said.

“Deputy Sikes exemplified the dedication and care that makes a difference in the lives of those he served,” Eric Hedinger, head of school, said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time. We are also keeping Deputy Gavin White, who was also shot Saturday night, close in our hearts.”

Funeral arrangements were pending for Sikes, the third Georgia law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty this year, according to police.

Saturday’s death is the second for the Columbia sheriff’s office, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement deaths. On July 12, 2004, Deputy Sheriff Wesley Mack, a U.S. Army veteran, died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash. He was 46.

“We are profoundly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support, prayers and assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies, first responders and our community,” the Columbia sheriff’s office said. “Your strength and solidarity remind us that we are never alone in these dark hours. May God grant us peace, heal our broken hearts and continue to watch over all those who protect and serve.”

