Jury rejects self-defense claim, convicts Cherokee man, 71, of wife’s murder

Officers said they repeatedly demanded that he drop the firearm, but he retreated into the home. Eventually, he walked out the back door, which is where he was arrested without incident. Deborah Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to prosecutors, Charles Collins admitted to shooting his wife, but claimed his actions were in self-defense.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Collins told law enforcement he opened fire because Deborah Collins threatened him with a knife, though evidence showed she was not holding a weapon at the time of the killing, prosecutors said. He also never called 911 or came to her aid, according to the DA’s office.

At the end of his six-day trial, Collins was found guilty of malice murder, murder, family violence aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The DA’s office said testimony was heard from 21 witnesses, and more than 300 exhibits were presented as evidence by the state.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before making its decision. Sentencing is scheduled for later this week.