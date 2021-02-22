Judge delays death-penalty trial amid pandemic concerns

In a motion, Rowe’s lawyers had said they could not safely and adequately investigate and prepare their defense during the pandemic, when out-of-state travel and in-person interviews are needed. The defense also expressed concern that Rowe may not get a fair trial before jurors living three hours from their homes and worried about their health and safety.

“These concerns during the temporary pandemic have the potential to be very distracting and create an atmosphere where efficiency and speed override patience and thoughtful deliberations,” the motion said.