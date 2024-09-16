JD Vance’s campaign visit to close roads, slow traffic in metro Atlanta

U.S. Sen. JD Vance is set to make a Monday campaign stop in Cobb County, a visit that could snarl traffic amid road closures and lead to increased security in the area.

Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s running mate, will deliver a speech targeting evangelical voters at the annual Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition’s dinner at Cobb Galleria Centre. Gov. Brian Kemp also will be in attendance.

Nearby, the Atlanta Braves will be playing the series finale at 7:20 p.m. against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which could add to traffic in the area.