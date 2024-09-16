JD Vance’s campaign visit to close roads, slow traffic in metro Atlanta

U.S. Sen. JD Vance is set to make a Monday campaign stop in Cobb County, a visit that could snarl traffic amid road closures and lead to increased security in the area.
Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s running mate, will deliver a speech targeting evangelical voters at the annual Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition’s dinner at Cobb Galleria Centre. Gov. Brian Kemp also will be in attendance.
Nearby, the Atlanta Braves will be playing the series finale at 7:20 p.m. against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which could add to traffic in the area.
The event comes a day after the FBI said Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his Florida golf club. The incident was the second attempt on Trump’s life this year.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office directed all security questions about Vance’s visit to the U.S. Secret Service. The federal agency said it does not discuss operations but noted it is “working closely with our local law enforcement partners to minimize disruptions to the public while ensuring the highest level of safety and security.”
“The public, including those attending tonight’s Braves baseball game, should expect intermittent road closures and parking restrictions, particularly around the Cobb Galleria Centre,” said Frederick D. Houston, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Atlanta Field Office, in a statement.
The sheriff’s office said it will post any traffic delays or road closures on its social media sites and app.
