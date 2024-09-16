Nation & World News

Suspect in apparent assassination attempt camped outside golf course for 12 hours, records show

The man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump camped outside a golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours before a Secret Service agent confronted him and opened fire
By STEPHANY MATAT, ERIC TUCKER, TERRY SPENCER, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and COLLEEN LONG – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump camped outside a golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours, lying in wait for the former president before a Secret Service agent thwarted the potential attack and opened fire, according to court documents filed Monday.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, faces charges of possessing a firearm despite a prior felony conviction and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Justice Department did not allege that he fired any shots. Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury.

Shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, Routh appeared briefly in federal court in West Palm Beach, kickstarting a criminal case in the final weeks of a presidential race already touched by violence and upheaval. Though no one was injured, the episode marked the second attempt on Trump's life in as many months, raising fresh questions about the security afforded to him and prompting Republican allies and even some Democrats to demand to know how a would-be shooter could get so close.

Routh was arrested Sunday afternoon after authorities spotted a firearm poking out of shrubbery on the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing. He was spotted by a Secret Service agent assigned to Trump's security detail who opened fire, prompting Routh to speed away before being captured by law enforcement in a neighboring county, the authorities said.

Body camera footage posted Monday on Facebook by the Martin County Sheriff's Office showed Routh's arrest. The video shows him walking backward with his hands over his head on the side of a road before being handcuffed and led away by law enforcement.

Underscoring the level of planning involved, Routh is believed to have been positioned at the tree line of the golf course from about 1:59 a.m. to 1:31 p.m. Sunday, according to an FBI affidavit that cites cellphone data. A digital camera, a loaded SKS-style rifle with scope, and a plastic bag containing food were recovered from the area where Routh had been standing, according to the affidavit.

Authorities did not immediately reveal any new details about Routh or allege a particular motive. But he left an online footprint that reveals shifting political views and intense outrage about global events.

“You are free to assassinate Trump,” Routh wrote of Iran in an apparently self-published 2023 book titled “Ukraine’s Unwinnable War,” which described the former president as a “fool” and “buffoon” for both the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots and the “tremendous blunder” of leaving the Iran nuclear deal.

Routh wrote that he once voted for Trump and must take part of the blame for the “child that we elected for our next president that ended up being brainless.”

He also tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and he had a website seeking to raise money and recruit volunteers to fight for Kyiv.

One of the two counts he faces alleges that he illegally possessed his gun in spite of multiple felony convictions, including two charges of possessing stolen goods in 2002 in North Carolina. The other charge alleges that the serial number was obliterated and unreadable to the naked eye, in violation of federal law.

Routh was ordered held after prosecutors argued that he was a flight risk. He spoke in a soft voice as he answered perfunctory questions from a federal magistrate, saying that he was working and making around $3,000 a month, but has zero savings.

Routh said that he has no real estate or assets, aside from two trucks worth about $1,000, both located in Hawaii. He also said that he has a 25-year-old son, whom he sometimes supports.

The arrest focused fresh attention on the challenges of protecting Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, not only during campaign events but also when he is off the trail, often at his own clubs and properties.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s rivals in the GOP primary, said his state will conduct its own investigation into how Routh was able to get so close.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw noted at a briefing that because Trump is no longer in office, security protocols around the course had loosened.

“He’s not the sitting president. If he was, we would have had this entire golf course surrounded. But because he’s not, his security is limited to the areas that the Secret Service deems possible,” he told reporters.

On July 13, a bullet grazed Trump's ear after a 20-year-old gunman was able to gain access to an unsecured roof during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Eight days later, Democratic President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, giving way for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party's nominee.

____

Tucker, Durkin Richer and Long reported from Washington.

The Trump International Golf Club is shown, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Trump International Golf Club is shown after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office shows a Feb. 10, 2010 booking photo of Ryan Wesley Routh. (Guilford County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An FBI officer works outside of Trump International Golf Club after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Trump International Golf Club is shown, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An FBI officer works outside of Trump International Golf Club after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An FBI officer works outside of Trump International Golf Club after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement officials work outside of Trump International Golf Club after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A vehicle with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office is parked outside of Trump International Golf Club after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officers with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office work outside of Trump International Golf Club after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement patrols in a boat outside of the Mar-a-Lago estate after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement patrols in a boat outside of the Mar-a-Lago estate after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Justin Navarez, of Lake Worth, Fla., puts up flags on his vehicle outside of the Mar-a-Lago estate after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Justin Navarez, of Lake Worth, Fla. puts up flags on his vehicle outside of the Mar-a-Lago estate after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Many Georgia lawmakers are reluctant to weigh in after apparent assassination attempt on...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Apparent attempt on Trump's life raises questions about how it could have happened again
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump was on the links taking a breather from the campaign. Then the Secret Service saw a...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump rips Biden and Harris' rhetoric against him despite his own history of going after...44m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Injured Texas QB Quinn Ewers is questionable to return for the No. 1 Longhorns for next...8m ago
A pipeline has exploded and is on fire in a Houston suburb, forcing evacuations9m ago
Boeing says it's considering temporary layoffs to save cash during the strike by...20m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Time to buy? How rate cuts will impact housing affordability in Georgia
AT&T Southeast strike ends with deal providing raise of more than 19%
Rich Homie Quan’s love for baseball never faded