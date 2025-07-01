Democrat Jason Esteves posts $1.1M cash haul in bid for governor

Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves raised more than $1.1 million over the first two months of his campaign for Georgia governor, his campaign said Tuesday after a key deadline that helps separate contenders from pretenders.

The Atlanta Democrat’s campaign said roughly 85% of contributions come from in-state donors, though the full report won’t be disclosed until later this month.

Esteves is among several prominent Democrats seeking to flip the Governor’s Mansion for the first time in more than two decades. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and state Rep. Derrick Jackson are also in the race, and other high-profile contenders could soon join.