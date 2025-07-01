Politics
Democrat Jason Esteves posts $1.1M cash haul in bid for governor

State senator aims to position himself as top Democrat in crowded race for governor.
State Sen. Jason Esteves, D-Atlanta, is running for Georgia governor. Esteves is among several prominent Democrats seeking to flip the Governor’s Mansion for the first time in more than two decades. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By
1 hour ago

Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves raised more than $1.1 million over the first two months of his campaign for Georgia governor, his campaign said Tuesday after a key deadline that helps separate contenders from pretenders.

The Atlanta Democrat’s campaign said roughly 85% of contributions come from in-state donors, though the full report won’t be disclosed until later this month.

Esteves is among several prominent Democrats seeking to flip the Governor’s Mansion for the first time in more than two decades. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and state Rep. Derrick Jackson are also in the race, and other high-profile contenders could soon join.

The fundraising deadline, which covers contributions from April through June, is a crucial test in a Democratic race that lacks a clear front-runner.

While Bottoms enjoys high name recognition thanks to her tenure as mayor and her role as a deputy to former President Joe Biden, Esteves has picked up a range of early endorsements from legislative leaders, City Hall officials and community advocates. Bottoms has yet to report her fundraising totals.

The GOP field is also intensifying. Republican Attorney General Chris Carr has raised at least $2 million since entering the race in November, though his latest totals are still pending.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to enter the race soon, while U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are weighing bids.

