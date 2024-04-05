BREAKING | Fulton jail inmate fatally stabbed by another inmate, sheriff says

The man was not publicly identified, but authorities said he was arrested Jan. 2 by Atlanta police officers and was facing charges of criminal damage to property. He was being held without bond.

The inmate accused in the attack was being held without bond since April 5, 2020, on several charges including aggravated assault and kidnapping, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Cherry was being housed in the same zone as the inmate who was killed.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the death and the Fulton medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

Earlier this year, a 36-year-old inmate at the Fulton jail was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the sheriff’s office. Michael Anthony Holland died Jan. 10 after being taken to Grady.

Conditions at the jail are under review by the U.S. Justice Department. The civil rights investigation launched in July 2023 citing the Sept. 13, 2022, death of Lashawn Thompson, who was found in his cell covered with bed bugs.

Between 2009 and October 2022, more than 60 Fulton detainees died, the highest total for any jail in Georgia during that time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found. A total of 10 inmates died in custody last year, nine of whom were being held at the Rice Street jail. Another died at the Atlanta City Detention Center, according to officials.

