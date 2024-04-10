Another Fulton County inmate dies in custody

A third inmate has died in the Fulton County Jail this year, a Fulton County Sheriff spokesperson has confirmed.

Sheriff spokeswoman Natalie Ammons declined to confirm many details on the death, but confirmed the death occurred Wednesday morning. Ammons said release of the additional details, including the inmate’s identity, are pending notification of next of kin.

Last Thursday, 37-year-old inmate Leonard Fortner became the second death this year at the Fulton jail. He was attacked at 6:24 p.m. in a day room inside of the housing zone. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Edward Cherry, 36, attacked Fortner and stabbed him multiple times.