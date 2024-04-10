BreakingNews
Another Fulton County inmate dies in custody
Investigations

Another Fulton County inmate dies in custody

The death is the third at the Fulton jail this year and comes less than a week after a fatal stabbing at the facility.
Aerial photo shows the Fulton County Jail, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Aerial photo shows the Fulton County Jail, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
18 minutes ago

A third inmate has died in the Fulton County Jail this year, a Fulton County Sheriff spokesperson has confirmed.

Sheriff spokeswoman Natalie Ammons declined to confirm many details on the death, but confirmed the death occurred Wednesday morning. Ammons said release of the additional details, including the inmate’s identity, are pending notification of next of kin.

Last Thursday, 37-year-old inmate Leonard Fortner became the second death this year at the Fulton jail. He was attacked at 6:24 p.m. in a day room inside of the housing zone. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Edward Cherry, 36, attacked Fortner and stabbed him multiple times.

Fortner was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m.

Earlier this year, a 36-year-old inmate at the Fulton jail was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the sheriff’s office. Michael Anthony Holland died Jan. 10 after being taken to Grady.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for more updates.

About the Author

Dylan Jackson joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's investigations team in 2022 and writes about abuses of power.

