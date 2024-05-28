BreakingNews
Defense lawyer begins delivering closing arguments in Trump's hush money case
Human skull found near train tracks in NW Atlanta

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating after a human skull was found near train tracks in northwest Atlanta early Tuesday.

By
15 minutes ago

A human skull was found near train tracks in northwest Atlanta shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to officials.

Atlanta police got a call around 12:30 a.m. about human remains being found near the tracks in the area of North Avenue and Northside Drive, not far from Bankhead. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to be a human skull and called the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A medical examiner’s office investigator confirmed the skull was human and took possession of it for additional investigation. No other remains appeared to be in the surrounding area.

Police did not share any other details.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

