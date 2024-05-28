Human skull found near train tracks in NW Atlanta

A human skull was found near train tracks in northwest Atlanta shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to officials.
Atlanta police got a call around 12:30 a.m. about human remains being found near the tracks in the area of North Avenue and Northside Drive, not far from Bankhead. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to be a human skull and called the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A medical examiner’s office investigator confirmed the skull was human and took possession of it for additional investigation. No other remains appeared to be in the surrounding area.
Police did not share any other details.
