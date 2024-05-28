Human skull found near train tracks in NW Atlanta

A human skull was found near train tracks in northwest Atlanta shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to officials.

Atlanta police got a call around 12:30 a.m. about human remains being found near the tracks in the area of North Avenue and Northside Drive, not far from Bankhead. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to be a human skull and called the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A medical examiner’s office investigator confirmed the skull was human and took possession of it for additional investigation. No other remains appeared to be in the surrounding area.