Gwinnett police continue search for suspect in robbery at short-term rental

A man is sought in connection with an armed robbery at a short-term vacation rental property in Gwinnett County, according to authorities.

Khalil Hamilton, 26, is accused of renting a basement room at a home along Seed Way in Buford and then threatening the homeowner with a gun, zip-tying him and stealing his wallet, Gwinnett police said. He is wanted on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to a police report, the home had been listed on Airbnb. While the company did not return multiple requests for confirmation, a home matching the description had been listed on that street. The listing has since been deleted.

On Sept. 26, Hamilton texted the victim shortly before 11 p.m. asking for help with a leaky toilet, the report states. The victim went to assess the issue and was looking at the toilet when he turned around and saw Hamilton pointing a firearm and a stun gun at him, investigators note in the report.

Police said Hamilton then made the victim get on the ground and zip-tied his legs together and his hands behind his back before demanding his wallet.

The victim “told (Hamilton), ‘You can take whatever you want, just don’t hurt me and my family,’” investigators detailed in the report. The victim’s son and mother were home at the time but did not witness the incident.

In hopes of protecting his family, the victim told Hamilton where to find his wallet, investigators said. A few moments later, Hamilton returned with a backpack and then sped away in a car.

The victim told police that, after “twisting and turning his wrist,” he was able to free one hand and call police.

Hamilton has ties to Texas and Philadelphia and is considered armed and dangerous, officials said. He was last seen driving an older model Honda sedan with Texas tag number SSF5628.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.