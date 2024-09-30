Gwinnett jailer suspended after arrest on simple battery charge

A Gwinnett County jailer is expected to be fired pending an investigation opened by the sheriff’s office after she was arrested and accused of committing simple battery against an inmate.

The sheriff’s office said it quickly opened an investigation into Master Jailer Theresa Bell after her alleged misconduct was reported Thursday.

The investigation led Bell, a five-year employee, to be placed on administrative leave Friday, the agency said. She was also notified that her employment would be terminated if the investigation confirmed her misconduct.